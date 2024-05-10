Anya Taylor-Joy is all geared up for the release of her action drama, Furiosa. It’s a prequel to the 2015 film, Mad Max: Fury Road, which stars Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, and Nicholas Hoult. Anya will play the younger version of Charlize’s Imperator Furiosa. This year, Anya also appeared in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune 2.

Dune 2 was released in March and received excellent reviews. It performed tremendously at the box office. The film stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Javier Bardem, and others. Anya Taylor-Joy had a special appearance in Denis’ film. The actress has now opened up about how she became a part of the epic sci-fi drama (spoilers ahead).

Anya Taylor-Joy on Dune 2 Casting & Dune 3

Anya Taylor-Joy revealed that she met Denis for another movie. That’s when the Arrival director told her he wanted her to be in Dune 2, but she couldn’t do it. The Menu actress was filming for Furiosa in Australia, and Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya’s film was shot in Abu Dhabi.

How Anya Convinced Denis

Anya told Variety, “I was like, ‘Please?’ I skipped all the stages of grief and went straight to begging. I was like, ‘I can do this. I can be in Australia and Abu Dhabi at the same time.’ He wanted me to be part of the universe. We kept in touch. I just had this feeling that it wasn’t over.” The Queen’s Gambit star kept asking her agent about Dune 2, and they told her that the filming had started without her. One day, when Anya returns to LA from Australia, Denis Villeneuve calls her and asks her to film her cameo as Alia, sister of Paul Atredies (Timothee Chalamet).

“He said, ‘I made a deal with the studio: If I was on budget and on time, I could do this’,” Denis had told Anya. When asked if she will be a part of Dune 3, aka Dune Messiah, the actress replied, “I hope so”. Anya Taylor-Joy also revealed that her husband and her parents were the only people she told she was part of Dune 2. Denis had blurred her face during the making. Even most of the cast knew she was a part of the film before the London premiere.

“I asked Denis to tell the cast beforehand. I said, ‘I can’t just show up. Please don’t do that to me’,” the actress told the portal.

Meanwhile, Furiosa, directed by George Miller, also stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Lachy Hulme, Nathan Jones and others. The post-apocalyptic action-adventure film is slated to release in theatres on May 23, 2024.

Must Read: Ryan Gosling Gives A Cheerful Update On The Fall Guy 2, “The Sequel Sort Of Wrote Itself”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News