As Captain America, Chris Evans will always be close to the fans’ hearts. People have demanded his return since he parted ways with the role and passed down the shield to Anthony Mackie’s character, Sam Wilson, as the next Captain. According to industry scooper, Evans will reprise his role again and allegedly get his own series amid rumors of his return in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Evans plays the role of Steve Rogers, a feeble man who transforms into a super-soldier after being injected with a serum. He appeared in the part for the first time in Captain America: The First Avenger. he had three solo movies in his franchise and appeared in other Marvel movies, including the Avengers films and more.

Now, a rumor has been circulating on social media that a limited series will be made on Chris Evans’ Captain America about Steve Rogers returning the Infinity Stones to their respective timelines. For the unversed, the Avengers, to defeat Thanos, took the Stones from different timelines, and at the end of the movie, we saw Cap on the time-traveling machine going to return the stones. The audience then witnessed an older version of Steve in the present time. He reveals that he is staying back in time with Peggy Carter.

The audience never saw how Captain America, aka Steve Rogers, returned the stones. As per industry scooper MyTimeToShineHello, Marvel will allegedly make a limited series on it. Another X account, Austin Verse, posted the news and added, “Fans Suspect That The Show Series Will Be A Six Episode Event.”

One fan commented on the news: “This would be insane! I don’t know why it would take 6 episodes though, it honestly seems more like 3 to 5. I mean there’s 6 stones to return and the interactions wouldn’t be that long I’d imagine.”

Another stated, “This would be cool to see.”

Followed by asking, “Is it animated or live-action?”

Another suggested, “One episode for each stone..solid.”

One fan wrote, “6 stones 6 episodes, I like it! I honestly think about this everytime I see this part. How did he do it? Did he not go down in that plane following red skull fight? So many what ifs!”

Another excited fan said, “we can finally see what the faceoff with red skull was like.”

Followed by one saying, “I so hope this is true.”

And, “Please be true… and maybe a little team up with Agent Carter.”

Chris Evans Will Reprise His Role As Captain America For A Limited Series About Steve Returning The Infinity Stones Fans Suspect That The Show Series Will Be A Six Episode Event 🔥 Via: @MyTimeToShineH pic.twitter.com/9FP7r3BRiH — Austin Verse (@austin_medz) May 9, 2024

Nothing has been announced or confirmed by Marvel about this alleged limited MCU series about Captain America starring Chris Evans.

