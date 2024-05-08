Kevin Feige is hopeful that Marvel will turn around from its rough phase box office-wise. The Marvel boss has recently reflected on the current state of the MCU and shared his thoughts on it. The studio is, however, looking forward to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool & Wolverine’s theatrical release for a blockbuster. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Over the past few years, especially after Avengers: Endgame’s release, the MCU has been going through a tough time as its films are not doing as well as before. Some assume that this might be the case of superhero fatigue, but the Endgame directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, aka the Russo brothers, believe it is due to a generational gap. However, some movies have done well commercially and critically, like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and Spider-Man: No Way Home [shared with Sony Universe].

Recently, Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito [co-president of Marvel Studios] in Empire magazine’s world-exclusive Deadpool & Wolverine issue addressed the recent downfall of the MCU at the box office. Louis said, “It’s been a rough time. If we just stayed on top, that would have been the worst thing that could have happened to us. We took a little hit, we’re coming back strong.”

He added, “Maybe when you do too much, you dilute yourself a little bit.” D’Esposito also mentioned that they would dial down on content. He said, “We’re not going to do that anymore. We learned our lesson. Maybe two to three films a year and one or two shows, as opposed to doing four films and four shows.”

Meanwhile, Marvel boss Kevin Feige sees this phase as similar to Marvel’s Phase I when they started it all. Feige said, “It’s nice to be able to rally behind one feature project this year. I’m much more comfortable being the underdog. I prefer being able to surprise and exceed expectations. So it does seem like the last year, which has not been ideal, has set us up well for that.”

According to industry analysts, Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, can potentially earn the $1 billion mark at the box office. It will also be the only MCU movie to release this year. The Marvel biggie will hit the screens on July 26, 2024.

For more of the latest updates on the MCU, stay tuned to Koimoi!

