Global pop sensation Taylor Swift and American reality TV star Kim Kardashian have been at odds since immemorial. They locked horns when Kim’s former husband, Kanye West, released the track ‘Famous’ in 2016. More recently, Taylor’s album The Tortured Poets Department featured two songs, ‘Cassandra’ and ‘thanK you AImee’, further fueling the existing rift.

This is precisely why no one would, in their wildest dreams, imagine that the fandoms of Taylor and Kim could come together for a common cause. Even if it sounds like a distant dream, it happened when Tom Brady took center stage during Netflix’s live special ‘The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady’.

Tom Brady takes a jibe at Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce

The show, which featured several well-known faces from the sports world, went downhill when Tom took an ugly dig at Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The Love Story singer has been dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end since September 2023 and even flew down from Japan to watch her boyfriend play against the San Francisco 49ers in the final game of Super Bowl 2024.

As Taylor attended most of Kansas City’s games, the NFL championship saw a major boost in its viewership. Referencing this, Tom took a dig at Taylor and Travis when he said, “Kansas City, you say your stadium is the loudest… it helps when all your fans are 14-year-old girls.”

Taylor Swift’s fans clap back at Tom Brady’s jibe

However, it did not go down well with the singer’s fandom, and they shared their thoughts on a video posted by Pop Base on their X (formerly Twitter) account. One fan wrote, “A football player having to talk about the biggest pop star in the world for some cheap laughs. How sad.” Another one penned, “It’s disappointing to see Tom Brady resorting to using Taylor Swift for clout with such terrible material. Not funny, just tasteless.”

Tom Brady roasts Kim Kardashian and her former husband Kanye West

Tom’s controversial remarks do not end there; he even talks about Kim’s relationship with her former husband, Kanye. Before the former NFL player could say anything, the Skims founder took to the stage and cleared the air regarding her relationship status with Brady. She said, “Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were. And I’d never say if we did; I’d just release the tape.”

Later, Tom replied to Kim by referring to West, adding, “I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight. Not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad.” However, it was not just Tom’s joke that received flak from Kim’s fans, but Tony Hinchcliffe’s shot, where he said, “She’s had a lot of Black men celebrating her end-zone. Kim, here is a word of advice: close your legs. You have more public beef than Kendrick and Drake.”

TOM BRADY SAYS KIM K. WAS AFRAID TO GO TO THE ROAST BECAUSE SHE DID NOT WANT KANYE TO WATCH THE KIDS 😭😭😭

Netizens call out Tom Brady’s cheap humour

Someone said, “That’s not even funny… men are so dumb.” Another noted, “No matter how much I dislike that woman, this joke is not funny and will never be funny.” A third netizen mentioned, “I’m not a Kim fan but the jokes toward her were out of bounds, absolutely ridiculous how she was treated.”

