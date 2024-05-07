Did Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Break Up? Superbowl Star’s Appearance At Kentucky Derby Sparks Rumors! Here’s The Truth

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been living the romantic dream. Their movie-like romance just spreads a whiff of love in the air. But it is their trouble in their billion-dollar paradise. Rumors of a breakup have been swirling despite very recent public appearances of the two at multiple events. The majority of these rumors have to do with Travis Kelce’s solo appearance at the Kentucky Derby. Here’s what’s going on!

Rumors of Taylor Swift‘s separation swirled around American football player Travis Kelce as he arrived in Kentucky for Derby weekend in Washington, US. Page Six reports that the star tight end for the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs was spotted enjoying his offseason at the 150th Kentucky Derby.

The 34-year-old attended the event without his singer-girlfriend, wearing a striking white suit and a dark fedora. On Friday night, Kelce was spotted partying with former NBA player Chandler Parsons at the Ice House. They attended Sports Illustrated’s Revel at the Races concert to see the Chainsmokers perform. Kelce met up with Chainsmokers’ Alexander “Alex” Pall after their performance and even appeared in a photo posted on Pall’s Instagram story.

Kelce’s busy weekend comes off as Taylor Swift preps for and continues to perform her billion-dollar Era’s Tour.

There have been speculations that the well-known couple will attend the 150th annual horse race or the Miami Grand Prix in Florida this weekend; it would be interesting for fans to know whether their ideal couple is still together. Taylor’s absence from the Kentucky Derby has sparked rumors faster than a wildfire.

In 2023, Kelce and Swift began their relationship in the summer and publicly confirmed it in September. Swift remained a devoted Kelce fan, attending games and sharing a celebratory Super Bowl kiss with him in February. Kelce reciprocated by appearing on Swift’s Era’s Tour to demonstrate his support for her career.

The two had even appeared for Travis Kelce’s NFL buddy Patrick Mahomes’s foundation recently.

But, even after the wild rumors, it looks like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are going strong! And they don’t even pay heads to rumors like these. While Kelce is enjoying his off-season, Taylor is still reeling from the chart-breaking success of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

