Taylor Swift is one of the biggest names in the music industry and has recently made her place in the billionaire’s list. Swift has earned a mindblowing fortune with her hard work, but she is also selective about her work. For example, she allegedly turned down a lucrative offer to perform in the United Arab Emirates, aka UAE.

Swift has earned a lot and contributed to her abundance from her concert movie, The Eras Tour. Taylor has been thriving both professionally and personally. She won the major Grammy Awards last year and this year, too. In her career, Taylor has won 14 Grammys out of 52 nominations. Now there are rumors that Swift might make her acting debut with MCU’s Deadpool & Wolverine.

On a personal front, she and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, have been creating adorable moments, making the singles feel miserable, and the couples go aww over them. According to Page Six, the American rapper French Montana claimed that Taylor Swift was offered a massive amount to perform in the UAE in a new interview with VladTV.

The rapper shared the news a few months back, but back then, he allegedly censored the name of Swift in his social media post. In the now-deleted post he wrote, “Somebody just sent me a show offer who y’all think the 9 million for lol?”

In a recent interview, French Montana revealed, “They had a show offer for me and Taylor — her $9 million, me $1 million. Somewhere in Emirates.” However, the reason behind why Taylor Swift turned down the alleged offer is still unknown. The media outlet has contacted Swift’s rep, but they have yet to respond to the claims.

Earlier this month, Forbes announced Taylor Swift’s name on their 2024 billionaire list. She has a net worth of around $1.1 billion.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine: Thor To Make A Cameo; Shawn Levy Reacts To Taylor Swift’s ‘Dazzler’ Rumors – Here’s All You Need To Know About MCU Flick’s CinemaCon Footage

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News