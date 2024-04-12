Deadpool & Wolverine continues to amaze us as the makers drop nine minutes of footage at the CinemaCon. It has unfolded several things, including a connection to everyone’s favorite, Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth. On the other hand, the film’s director, Shawn Levy, reacts to the rumors that Taylor Swift will be cast as Dazzler in the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer MCU flick.

The movie is expected to return Marvel’s lost glory and end the box office’s dry spell by earning the billion-dollar milestone. Wade and Logan will officially be included in the MCU with this film. It will also be the first R-rated project in the MCU and the first franchise to come from their acquisition of the 20th Century Fox. The movie has been one of the most anticipated movies of this year, primarily because of Jackman’s return as Logan.

According to several media reports on X accounts, the nine-minute long footage of Deadpool & Wolverine showcased a sequence where Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is seen crying over Deadpool’s body, and Matthew McFadden’s Mr. Paradox tells him, “That happens in the distant future.” However, some netizens believe that Marvel might have used the footage with Loki from Avengers: Infinity War or Thor: Dark World to recreate the scene with Deadpool and Thor. They would have to wait a few more months to watch it on the big screen.

What did Shawn Levy say about Taylor Swift’s alleged ‘Dazzler’ rumors?

Meanwhile, director Shawn Levy addressed Taylor Swift joining the MCU via Deadpool & Wolverine rumors at CinemaCon and responded incoherently. The director was asked about Taylor’s involvement in the film by ET, and he said, “That is hardly confirmed nor denied in this interview. I’m going to literally walk about of the frame and save myself. Otherwise, Ryan’s taking a hit [out] on me.”

For the unversed, Taylor Swift is close friends with the Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, and a few months ago, Shawn Levy supported Swift’s new boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Levy added, “All that’s known is that I went to a football game, and those hours were well-documented, and that’s all I’m gonna say. What can I say? I think intrigue is fun.”

What did Kevin Feige say about the MCU flick?

Meanwhile, Kevin Feige seemed beyond elated as he dropped several F-bombs during the presentation of Deadpool & Wolverine’s clip. Giving his verdict for the MCU flick, Feige said, “It’s f*cking awesome… The reason I can say it’s fucking awesome is because it’s rated R.”

What did the nine-minute footage show?

According to THR, “It opens with Wade Wilson riding in a car with children. He says he might want kids someday, but he ‘doesn’t have a lot of vag*nal s*x.’ Wilson reconnects with Rob Delaney’s Peter, who tries to convince him to return to the superhero game. He comes home to a surprise party and catches up with Colossus. Colossus shares that he’s been watching Great British Bake Off. “That show saved me from suicide,” Wilson replies. “

“Wilson explains that “cocaine is the only thing Kevin Feige says is off limits.” Blind Al replies by coyly saying, ‘Do you want to build a snowman?'” Soon after that, when the TVA takes him, Wade is shown the footage of Chris Evans‘ Captain America, and then he sees a clip where Chris Hemsworth as Thor is crying over Deadpool’s body. The footage ends with Wade getting a new super suit.

Deadpool also talks about Secret Wars and Avengers in this footage, and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine breaks the fourth wall to interact with the audience as he drops several F-bombs.

When is Deadpool & Wolverine releasing?

Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman and directed by Shawn Levi, will be in the theatres on July 26.

