A few days ago, Legendary Entertainment revealed that Denis Villeneuve has started with the development work for Dune 3, aka Dune Messiah. The sequel, Dune 2, received a great response from the audience worldwide. The sci-fi fantasy film is based on Frank Herbert’s Dune movies. It stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Florence Pugh, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Austin Butler and others.

In Denis Villeneuve’s Dune movies, Timothee Chalamet plays Paul Atreides. When the movie was announced a few years ago, everyone was worried that it would be a good watch. In 1984, David Lynch also made a movie based on Frank’s novel. However, the film performed poorly at the box office, and even the audience wasn’t happy with Lynch’s adaptation.

Dune 2 Trailer

The 1984 Dune movie features Kyle MacLachlan as Paul Atreides, Francesca Annis as Lady Jessica and Sean Young as Chani. In an interview with MovieWeb, Kyle was aksed if he would join Denis Villeneuve and Timothee Chalamet’s Dune 3. The actor, who will be next seen in Jonathan Nolan’s Fallout, said, “You know, I’ve done my Dune work, but I am excited to see what comes. I’ve not seen the second one yet, or the completion of the first book.”

Kyle MacLachlan added, “I love the book. I’ve loved it since I was a little kid. Anytime I can go see something that has anything Dune-related, I will be happy. And I think they did a marvellous job. So, I look forward to seeing it.”

1984 Dune Movie Scene

Meanwhile, Dune 3 will be based on Frank Herbert’s second book, Dune Messiah. Denis and Warner Bros. have not shared any update on when the third part will be released in theatres. On the other hand, Kyle’s Fallout series will release on Prime Video on April 11. It also stars Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Clifton Moten, and Moises Arias.

