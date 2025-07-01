The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Luna being the run. On the other hand, Sheila told Deacon that betrayal was the Spencer way. And last but not least, Ridge confronted Brooke with the truth and left her teary when he said goodbye after confirming he is engaged to Taylor.

But the drama is yet to happen with Luna still actively plotting and planning her agendas and there’s a lot to look forward to. Here’s what the fans can expect from the July 1, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama based in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: July 1, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features everyone searching for Luna while she approaches Hayes at school again. She might have found out that she was actively being exposed during Will’s facade but that doesn’t mean she will change her plans. Her fire for revenge burns bright and Steffy is the target.

Everyone is trying to search for her and figure out where she ran off to but she is lurking around the city. Luna approaches Hayes at school again and she is making sure Steffy knows about this. What exactly will she give her half-brother this time around? Is this only going to ruin Luna’s dreams?

She might see Steffy as an obstacle in her path to getting the father and daughter relationship she wants with Finn but it’s going to ruin everything for her. Steffy is Finn’s wife and the love of his life and hurting her is a sure way of getting blocked from his life. And involving Hayes is dangerous.

If something happens to him, Steffy will cause major chaos and Finn will never forgive Luna. On the other hand, Steffy worries that the Luna drama is affecting Ridge and Taylor’s engagement. While there is uncertainty due to Luna and her schemes, there’s also some happy news for the Foresters.

Taylor and Ridge are engaged and the engagement ring is shining bright on her hand. Steffy was simply catching up with her mother when she saw the rock and Taylor happily announced that she and Ridge are engaged. Steffy is delighted for her parents but she is worried Luna is taking over from this.

She does not want the drama to affect their happy news. This is a moment that should be actively celebrated but due to Luna, Taylor and Ridge are more worried about Steffy and her safety instead. Stay tuned for more.

