The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Taylor proposing to Ridge for marriage and him saying yes. Nick eavesdropped on them and then tattled what happened to Brooke, leaving her heartbroken and beyond shocked. And lastly, Will tried to get Luna to confess her crimes on camera.

The drama and danger are bubbling with a strong helping of tension and evil plans on the soap opera. Here’s what the fans can expect from the June 30, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series revolving around Los Angeles residents.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: June 30, 2025

The first episode of the week features Luna being on the run after finding out that Will was trying to expose her on camera. He knew it was a risky plan, but still went ahead, believing he could pull this off. Luna was ecstatic after finding out that Will had broken up with Electra and wanted her at first.

Then she started kissing Will, and things got out of control when she pieced it all together. She ripped open his shirt and saw he was wired underneath it. Luna couldn’t believe this was all a trap and one he planned with Steffy, Finn, and Electra. Will told her it was time to go back into prison once again.

That’s Luna’s worst nightmare, and she cannot let it happen. Is that why she is on the run? Will she be able to escape? Or will she cook up some new plan? On the other hand, Sheila tells Deacon that betrayal is the Spencer way. Is she trying to piece together the drama that is happening there?

And then there’s Ridge, who confronts Brooke with the truth. She already knows the truth about Taylor proposing to Ridge and him saying yes, all thanks to Nick, who was eavesdropping on the newly engaged duo. Brooke has not been able to absorb the news. After all, she was still holding out hope.

She thought Ridge would come back to her despite her failed attempts at seduction and begging him. When Ridge confronts Brooke with the truth, how will she react? Will she cry and throw a fit? Will Ridge ask her to back off, at least now that he is engaged with Taylor? How will she respond to it?

And lastly, Taylor shares her big engagement news with Eric. How will he react to the nes considering he was team Brooke for his son Ridge? Is this going to change his opinion? Or will he be unhappy with the engagement?

