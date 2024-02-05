Marvel boss Kevin Feige knows what triggers the fans and how to get them excited about the MCU movies, the latest being Deadpool 3. Feige recently attended an award function where he sported a cap that might have revealed the Ryan Reynolds-led threequel’s new logo. The movie’s trailer is set to release in just a few days, and here’s how the netizens are reacting to the potential new logo.

It is no secret that Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine after retiring from the role in 2017’s Logan. It was set in Fox Studios, and with the concept of multiverse being explored in the MCU, the studio found a way to bring back the fan-favorite actor in that character. Several leaks from the film’s set have led people to believe that, like some of the recent Marvel movies, this is also fated to be doomed at the box office. However, a section of netizens are giving it the benefit of the doubt and believe it will be MCU’s comeback in the game.

Marvel has given fans some of the greatest comic book/superhero movies, and it is now Deadpool 3’s turn with a chance to revive the studio’s past glory. Recently, Kevin Feige attended the Saturn Awards sporting a black Deadpool 3 hat. Soon, the internet swarmed with pictures of the cap with Wolverine and Deadpool’s split faces with their respective masks making the logo. It has been posted on social media platform X, and the netizens are gaga over it.

Taking to X, one person wrote, “I like that logo!”

Another complimented, “Smart marketing!”

A third user said, “That subtle hint is the perfect marketing.”

“That logo is fire,” said a fourth one.

One stated, “Hopefully after this revives the MCU, he will feel inclined to make an X-Men movie.”

“I guess that’s the official logo,” exclaimed another.

And, “That logo is very good.”

Check out the logo below:

Here’s an official look at the updated logo for ‘#Deadpool3‘ pic.twitter.com/mEHmOyQU75 — Jordan Jones (@jordnjnes) February 5, 2024

AND THERES A SUBTITLE AND WOLVERINE? pic.twitter.com/4HmovIcoxU — robby (@RobbyB3ll4s) February 5, 2024

📸 New Look at Kevin Feige wearing a ‘DEADPOOL 3’ hat featuring the logos of Deadpool and Wolverine. pic.twitter.com/7rCjIjhELS — X-Men Film News (@XMenFilmNews) February 5, 2024

Meanwhile, a 2D and 3D graphic designer with the screenname screenpai on X has claimed that Marvel used their design without asking. The account shared a link to their Instagram handle, where they posted the Deadpool 3 logo in 2022. The designer made it as the film’s poster. The account owner wrote, “As a creative, I understand what overlapping of ideas concepts is. I do not claim over the design; I know it’s not the same design on the hat. This fan art has been around for a long time. Maybe they could’ve contacted, but they did not, and I’m fine with that.”

However, one guy commenting on his post wrote, “They don’t have to they own the characters, you should be able to understand that “as a creative”… or not lol.” See the post here:

As a creative i understand what overlapping of ideas concepts is. I do not claim over the design, I know it’s not the same design on the hat. This fanart has been around for long time, Maybe they could’ve contacted but they did not and I’m fine with that. — screenpai (@screenpai) February 5, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by screenpai (@screenpai)

Deadpool 3’s trailer is expected to come out on February 11, 2024, and the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led film will hit the screens on July 26.

