Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman was happily married to Deborra-Lee Furness for over two decades. They unfortunately called it quits in September 2023 to “pursue individual growth.” One rumor lingering throughout their marriage was whether the actor was gay and had been hiding in the closet. But where did it all start? Scroll below for all the details!

The news of divorce sent shockwaves across the Hollywood industry. Hugh and Deborra-Lee Furness met on the sets of Australian TV show Correlli. Many wouldn’t know, but he personally designed her engagement ring. They tied the knot in April 1996. There could be a thousand reasons why the duo called it quits, but sexuality isn’t one of them!

Hugh Jackman’s lingering smooch with male co-star!

In 2003, Hugh Jackman played the role of gay singer-songwriter Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz. There was an intimate moment in the Broadway musical when the Wolverine star kissed his male co-star Jarrod Emick. Unexpectedly, the smooch went for longer than planned and raised eyeballs.

Is Hugh Jackman gay?

Hugh Jackman said his smooch scene with Jarrod Emick in The Boy From Oz was the starting point of gay rumors. He told US Radio in 2018, “I was literally just locking lips… I started to laugh so hard. So I stay kissing him, because I thought, ‘I’m just going to laugh. I’m going to stay here until it subsides’ and it never subsided and the whole audience could see my body shaking, so they started (the rumors).”

Ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness on Hugh Jackman’s gay rumors!

Over the years, Hugh Jackman has rubbished rumors about his sexuality multiple times. In fact, his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness was tired of addressing the false reports throughout their marriage.

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman are blessed with two children via adoption. They also went through a tough time with two miscarriages before that.

Hugh Jackman on the professional front

On the professional front, Hugh was last seen in The Son. He portrayed the role of Peter Miller in the 2022 drama, which also starred Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath, Hugh Quarshie, and Anthony Hopkins.

In the pipeline, Hugh Jackman has Deadpool 3. He will be reprising his character as James Howlett / Logan / Wolverine alongside ‘Deadpool’ Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, and Jennifer Garner.

