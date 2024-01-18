Jennifer Lopez finally gives insight into her romantic life in the past two decades. The actress-singer has, time and again, grabbed eyeballs over her multiple marriages and boyfriends. She broke her engagement with Alex Rodriguez and reunited with Ben Affleck in 2021. Scroll below as she breaks silence on s*x addict and many other allegations in This Is Me… Now, A Love Story trailer.

As most know, JLo has been married four times. She tied the knot with Cuban waiter Ojani Noa in 1997, but that relationship lasted barely a year. She gave another chance to “happily ever after” when she married her former backup dancer, Cris Judd, in 2001. They called it quits in 2003. She then married singer Marc Anthony, and they were together for almost a decade. She is also blessed with twins (a boy and a girl) from that marriage. Twenty years after their first proposal, Bennifer reunited and sealed their forever in Las Vegas in July 2022.

This Is Me… Then, Now & A Love Story!

Jennifer Lopez released the album This Is Me… Then (2002), inspired by her relationship with Ben Affleck. She called their split her first real heartbreak. The Pain Hustlers star is all set to release its follow-up, her ninth studio album, This Is Me… Now, in February 16, 2024.

A month before its release, Jennifer Lopez shared the trailer of her musical short film titled This Is Me… Now: A Love Story. The Dave Meyers directorial will be released on the same day as a visual companion on Amazon Prime Video. In the promo video, JLo could be seen addressing her numerous past relationships.

This Is Me… Now A Love Story Trailer

In the This Is Me… Now: A Love Story trailer, Jennifer Lopez could be heard saying, “I know what they say about me. About hopeless romantics, that we’re weak. But I’m not weak. I’ve learned the hard way. Not all love stories have a happy ending.”

In a sequence that seem to be an intervention, one of JLo’s friends tells her, “We think you might be a s*x addict.” The singer bursts into laughter but is interrupted by another friend, who adds, “Maybe.”

Netizens had mixed reactions to the initial promo. A user reacted, “You never fail to amaze me, JLo! This is going to be an epic journey.”

Another reacted, “Why does it seem so cold and fake?”

A fan wrote, “Jenny on the block again, and I can’t wait….”

“what is this mess? another wedding movie with some ai this time? tigers don’t really change their stripes huh,” a viewer wrote.

A user praised, “Jlo left 0 crumbs! Put some respect on her name! 2024 is jlos year! And I’m here 4 all of it! Let’s f’n go!!!!”

Take a look at the This Is Me… Now: A Love Story trailer below:

The story of the journey from then to now is the most personal thing I’ve ever done. The musical experience continues February 16 when This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, my new Amazon Original, is streaming on @PrimeVideo. Watch the trailer…NOW. pic.twitter.com/RMJddbl6dU — jlo (@JLo) January 17, 2024

This Is Me… Now: A Love Story will also see a series of star-studded guest appearances. Husband Ben Affleck will join Jennifer Lopez along with Fat Joe, Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jenifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Sadhguru, Tony Bellissimo, Derek Hough, Trevor Jackson, Paul Raci, Bella Gagliano, Brandon Delsid, Ashley Versher, Malcolm Kelner, Alix Angelis, Danielle Larracuente and Matthew Law.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

