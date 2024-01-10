Sofia Vergara hails from Columbia, but she’s made a huge name for herself in Hollywood. In fact, she is one of the highest-paid actresses in America, thanks to Modern Family. But she’s often mocked for her accent, and this time was no different when a Spanish interviewer seemingly poked fun at her. Scroll below for her savage reaction!

For the unversed, Sofia played the iconic role of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in Modern Family from 2009 to 2020. Her tremendous acting chops also landed her four Golden Globe Awards & Primetime Emmy Awards nominations. Her accent remains one of the most distinct parts of her personality, and fans love it!

Spanish host pokes fun at Sofia’s accent of “Modern Family”

Sofia Vergara is currently busy promoting her upcoming Netflix series, Griselda. She sat down with the Spanish host Pablo Motos for a chat on his show, El Hormiguero. Things were all well until he asked her to pronounce Modern Family again.

The ongoing conversation was about Sofia Vergara’s role in Modern Family. As the actress was sharing details, Pablo Motos interrupted and said in Spanish, “How do you say Modern Family?” It looked like he was poking fun at her accent, and clearly, this did not go well with the actress.

Sofia Vergara roasts interviewer

“I say it wrong? Oh, because you speak better English than me? Ah,” responded Sofia.

And well, that began the roasting saga. Sofia Vergara continued, “How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States? How many times did they nominate you at the Golden Globes?”

The interviewer was visibly left speechless. Take a look at the viral clip below:

Así hundió la actriz Sofía Vergara a Pablo Motos en El Hormiguero cuando cuestionó su inglés. pic.twitter.com/2RnzApN4MM — Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) January 9, 2024

Netizens were proud of Sofia Vergara for giving it back with such confidence!

Ellen DeGeneres & Sofia Vergara controversy

Previously, Ellen DeGeneres was under fire over allegedly mocking Sofia’s Colombian accent. The Hot Pursuit actress later clarified on Twitter, “Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain. I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke.”

