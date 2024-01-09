The New York Times needs to calm down because it’s being too loud! An op-ed written by their staffer has questioned the sexuality of American singer Taylor Swift. We all know about her history of boyfriends, including Harry Styles, Joe Alwyn, and her current flame, Travis Kelce. The opinion piece is leaving Swifties furious, who’re calling it out for being highly disrespectful. Scroll below for all the details!

The 5,000-word opinion piece talks about a list of LGBTQ references made by Taylor in many of her songs and performances. Editor Anna Marks claims that the You Need To Calm Down singer may be hinting she identifies with the queer community for years now!

Is Taylor Swift queer but isn’t coming out of the closet?

Back in 2019, Taylor Swift clarified that she believes in standing with a community that is being stripped of its rights. She clarified that she isn’t a part of the LGBTQ community but aims to be a good ally. The Lover singer also added that her concerts are a “safe space” for such individuals.

Previously, fans were convinced that Taylor showed support to the LGBTQ community via her songs like Maroon, Wonderland, and You Need To Calm Down.

Look What We Made Taylor Swift Do

The New York Times opinion piece was titled Look What We Made Taylor Swift Do. Author Anna Marks seemed to have been very well aware of the repercussions of her article. She wrote in her piece, “I know that discussing the potential of a star’s queerness before a formal declaration of identity feels, to some, too salacious and gossip-fueled to be worthy of discussion.”

She adds, “Every time an artist signals queerness and that transmission falls on deaf ears, that signal dies. Recognizing the possibility of queerness — while being conscious of the difference between possibility and certainty — keeps that signal alive.”

Swifties slam NYT for the “disrespectful” piece

Netizens were far from happy as they slammed the New York Times for their op-ed.

A user tweeted, “The NYT owes Taylor Swift an apology at the very least and that writer should be questionable for future articles”

Another commented, “I noticed they wrote a similar hit piece on Harry Styles years ago, very weird behavior to obsess over celebrity’s sexuality”

“Just deeply inappropriate and disrespectful,” wrote a Swiftie.

Another Taylor Swift fan slammed, “That is the most bizarre speculative trash I’ve ever read in the NYT. NY Post maybe, but the NYT? And setting the stage for sensationalism by using the courageous Chely Wright’s worst life moment for “context” – just shameful. Ugh.”

Variety’s chief music critic Chris Willman also reacted, “‘ve defended the NYT before when they published questionable op-eds… but this was the least defensible op-ed I can remember ever seeing the NYT run, made all the worst by the fact that it was written by a staffer, who specializes in these speculations.”

Taylor Swift is yet to react to the NYT op-ed.

