Harry Styles is surely one of the leading Hollywood pop stars, as anything related to him makes it big in the headlines. Be it his professional journey from being a member of One Direction to his solo musical career to his personal affairs – everything has been reported by the media. Currently, pictures of the ‘As It Was’ singer is surfacing all over the media because of his recent haircut. Yes, that’s right. Scroll ahead.

Well, Harry ain’t hairy anymore, as he went for a bold buzzcut. Once upon a time, the hair that was his identity and fashion trend – the brown locks are now nowhere to be seen. And fans were quick to notice the similarity between his ex Taylor Swift‘s re-released song Now That We Don’t Talk lyrics from the album 1989 and his haircut.

Now, social media is flooding with Harry Styles’ recent outing with his girlfriend, Taylor Russell, where he could be seen enjoying U2’s Las Vegas Sphere concert while rocking his almost bald buzzcut look. He put his one hand on Russell’s shoulder and swayed to the songs played at the show. Styles wore a plain white T-shirt and kept it as casual as possible.

But his fans are not happy with this transformation. As soon as the videos went viral on X, Harry’s fans started pouring their reactions.

Check out the posts shared on X below:

Video of Harry and Taylor at U2’s concert at The Sphere in Las Vegas – 1 November (via TMZ) pic.twitter.com/6ctsGupeLl — HSD Media (@HSDMedia) November 9, 2023

Harry and Taylor at U2’s concert at The Sphere in Las Vegas – 1 November (via TMZ) pic.twitter.com/CFaOSffaqF — HSD ☀️ (@hsdaily) November 9, 2023

One of them wrote, “Delete plz there’s people crying (me).” The second person penned, “OMG I’m gonna pass out.”

“DELETE PLEASE THIS ISNT GOOD FOR MY MENTAL HEALTH,” read another comment.

One of Harry Styles’ fans commented, “I am literally crying when it’s not that serious (it is).”

While another group of people found this new look of Harry quite hot, one wrote, “AM I INSANE FOR FINDING THIS HOT????”

“Wait why does it kinda look good?” commented another one.

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell first sparked romance rumors back in June 2023. For the unversed, Harry’s hairstyles have always been a hot topic among his fans. From his long curls to his short, crisp look, and now the buzzcut – Harry’s hair has had quite a journey!

