Scarlett Johansson is among those rare Hollywood actors who do not shy away from voicing their opinions. Whether it was the Disney-Black Widow lawsuit or being hypersexualized during her early career, ScarJo has shared her two cents about it all. The Avengers actress once spoke about her changing body during pregnancy and how she protected herself from the public glare. Scroll below for all the details!

We’re all aware of Scarlett’s marriage with Ryan Reynolds, which did not end very well. After that bitter relationship, Johansson gave another chance to love as she began dating Romain Dauriac and got engaged to him in September 2013. Their romance seemed fast-paced as they welcomed their first daughter, Rose, in 2014 and married in October of the same year. However, their relationship witnessed its downfall in 2016 as they separated and got divorced the following year.

In 2017, Scarlett Johansson began dating SNL writer Colin Jost. They tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed their son, Cosmo, in August 2021. Many would have noticed that the Black Widow actress has remained away from the public eye during both pregnancies. Well, it was an intentional move to protect her energy.

In an interview with Vanity Fair last year, Scarlett Johansson revealed, “I’ve been so protective of both pregnancies, not wanting to feel scrutinized in the public eye. I wanted to be able to have my own feelings about my changing body without other people also telling me how they saw me, whether it was positive or negative. How much stuff people put on you when you’re pregnant! Their hopes or their judgment or their desire, a lot of that is put on pregnant women.”

Well, that’s exactly why we love ScarJo, her ability to tell the truth, no matter how bitter it is!

On the professional front, there have been rumors that Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow will reunite with Robert Downey Jr, aka Iron Man, and ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans and other Marvel superheroes in Avengers: Secret Wars.

She was recently seen in North Star, which premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on September 7. The film also stars Freida Pinto, Sienna Miller, and Emily Beecham, among others.

Project Artemis is also in the pipeline, co-starring Channing Tatum, Jim Rash, and Ray Romano. Scarlett Johansson is also producing the 1960s space race film that is planned to be released on Apple TV+.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Did ‘The Marvels’ Leak A Major Comic Book Villain Cameo In This Viral Video Clip With A Blink N Miss Shot? Here’s What We Can Expect From The Brie Larson Starrer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News