Marvel is sliding down from the peak it achieved in 2019 with Avengers: Endgame, and it might require that one thing it created, which might be the reason for its destruction – time travel. It needs to go back in the day to observe the craze and chaos it generated with the introduction of ‘time travel’ to its narrative, helping the fans to keep watching their favorite superheroes even after they’re dead.

The timeline kept jumping from movies to web shows, continuing to spread it way too thin to carry the weight of fans’ expectations. It was all fine when our beloved Avengers used time travel to defeat Thanos, but the way that trope got exploited after that is somewhere the primary reason why things aren’t looking good for Marvel at the moment.

The most uninteresting phase of Marvel, Phase 4, just delivered a considerable chunk of mediocre shows, movies, and She-Hulk. With shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and films like Thor: Love and Thunder and whatever it was in She-Hulk, Marvel lost the plot.

They failed to link all of these projects together to create some tension about the boss-level fight in the end. Everything was laid out individually, scattering everything else for the saga as a whole.

What is Marvel lacking?

If you compare the first three phases with the latest two, you’ll realize how important the role of Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man has been just to be the bridge between all the different films, making every superhero land at the same base to create a more cohesive connection with the viewers.

Despite Chris Evans‘ Captain America being a more complex character, Downey’s Tony Stark remained an anchor to the team, keeping everyone in sync and being a trustworthy face in both phases.

The missing ‘Iron Man’ in Phase 4,5

Just some fun facts about Iron Man: he appeared in 10 out of 23 films that were released in the first three phases of MCU, spending 8 out of 11 active years on-screen in all of those films. He appeared in all the movies that were released in the final five years of the ‘Trilogy Phase.’

The news of bringing Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America back to doing a soft reboot of Avengers with the old team only shows how Marvel might’ve just identified the flaw and have started to work on the solution.

But will this really work for Marvel?

The thing that made Avengers: Endgame so powerful was the grief that it came with. With time travel, Marvel has watered down the impact that grief had on all of us. Captain America getting old, Iron Man, Black Widow sacrificing themselves, I Love You 3000, it all worked because it had emotions connected to it, which will be eliminated if suddenly everyone is back and everything is happy, chirpy.

The endgame was really the end!

Marvel should accept Endgame really was the end game for them, and they won’t be able to resurrect because the times have changed, and superhero fatigue is a thing. Let’s hope there are some tricks left under MCU‘s sleeves and they can still make a comeback, but let’s not get our hopes high. As we all already know, The Marvels’ fate isn’t looking all bright and marvelous.

