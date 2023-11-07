Yesterday, MCU fans – especially those who stan Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, were elated as reports of him and ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans agreeing to return to the universe made headlines. While they are rumored to be joining the star cast of the in one of the upcoming Avengers movies, an Avengers: Secret Wars fan-made poster featuring RDJ as Superior Iron Man has gone viral.

For those who don’t remember, Robert was the very first Avenger we were introduced to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He debuted as the “Genius, Billionaire, Playboy, Philanthropist” Tony Stark in Iron Man (2008). He reprised the character in its two stand-alone sequels – released in 2010 and 2013, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The 2019 film was the last time fans saw Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man as the character sacrificed himself in order to snap away Thanos and his army with the Infinity Stone. Having led all the Avengers movies thus far, the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026) will be the first time we don’t see RDJ’s character as part of Earth’s mightiest defenders. However, this fan-made poster – for Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) will keep his fan’s spirits high.

In September 2022, the Instagram page marvels.wolverine (Hazzaa Jarrar) shared a fan-made poster featuring Robert as a different variant of his MCU character on the poster of Avengers: Secret Wars. They captioned it, “Robert Downey Jr as Superior Ironman in Secret Wars 🔥 Would you like to see RDJ back as Ironman as a different variant in Secret Wars? Helmet design by: @maxcrft_mzx “

Over the last 59 weeks, this fan-made Avengers: Secret Wars fan poster – of Robert Downey Jr as Superior Iron Man, received several likes (over 101K) and comments. Following reports that RDJ and Chris Evans have agreed to return to the MCU, the post has once more gained the spotlight. Read on to know what some fans have to say about it.

Commenting on the video, one netizen wrote, “Should’ve shown more sinister smile due to potential villainous role of this superior iron man.”

Another added, “With the addition of Dr Doom over kang it’s gonna be epic add Downey jnr Chris Evan and Scarlett it’s mind-blowing 616 comic accurate universe.”

Some prior comments on this post read, “I want to see a new alternate version of Tony stark like a young,evil and descriptive version,” “Yes bring him back I love RDJ no other person can play Ironman not even Tom Cruise nobody can replace RDJ,” “Hell yeah… We don’t want freaking Tom Cruise to replace our legend” and more. Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hazzaa Jarrar (@marvels.wolverine)

While the wait for Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) seems long, the MCU will be releasing several projects that will build up to the Multiverse Saga’s finale. Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool 3 – which is currently in production, will see the arrival of several characters from Fox’s X-Men – like Wolverine, just like Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home merged with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Spiderman universes. The merging of universes makes us hopeful at getting another glimpse of Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man – even if it’s another variant, as well as Chris Evans’ Captain America, who retired, and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, who dies in Avengers: Infinity War.

Are you excited to see the OG Avengers return in the upcoming films?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: The Marvels’ Final Trailer Confirms Tessa Thompson’s Exciting Super-Cameo As Valkyrie Sparking Rumors Of Bringing An All-Female Avengers Team? [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News