Matthew Perry’s loss has devastated his fans, but his close ones are shattered. Friends co-stars, including Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, have been significantly impacted by his sudden passing away. However, a source reveals that Aniston has been the most affected among the five.

For the unversed, Aniston’s father passed away last year in November, and within a year, she also lost Perry, who was a dear friend to her. The duo shared adorable dynamics off the screen, and reportedly, Jennifer was the first one to confront Matthew when he was struggling with alcoholism while filming the sitcom. Scroll below to get the deets!

Even after the show ended, Matthew Perry shared how Jennifer Aniston was the one who reached out to him the most. The late actor wrote in his memoir about having a major crush on Jen in the initial years of the show. Unfortunately, Perry faced a rejection from the actress. His passing left a huge void in their lives, but a source reported to Page Six that Aniston has been struggling the most.

The source revealed that Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are ‘reeling the most’ out of the rest of the Friends’ main cast. The insider said that Matthew Perry’s death was the second biggest loss for Jen within a year after her father’s passing; the actress is having a hard time coming to terms with things. She was coping with that grief when Perry’s death ‘knocked her off her feet.’ Aniston‘s friends are concerned about her as well.

The insider said, “She still hasn’t fully regained her footing from that, and now this has just completely knocked her off her feet.” They continued, “She is trying to regroup and recover, but it’s been a completely devastating blow.”

Matthew Perry passed away after an apparent drowning in his jacuzzi on October 28. The main cast of Friends shared a joint statement after his passing. Jennifer Aniston, along with Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and David Schwimmer, attended the funeral of the late actor and laid their beloved Chandler to rest.

For more Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Black Panther & Avengers: Endgame Stuntman Taraja Ramsess & His Three Children Die In A Tragic Car Crash

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News