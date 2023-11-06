Taylor Swift is currently enjoying life both on the personal and professional front. While she continues ruling the hearts of her fans with the Eras Tour and the box office with the concert movie, she’s also in the news for her thriving relationship with Travis Kelce. The singer – who was recently spotted in NYC with besties Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and Sophie Turner, is making the headlines today with news about her film’s screening in Israel.

According to reports, the screening of Swift’s concert movie has been suspended in Israel until further notice. Read on to know what fans have to say about this development.

But before we tell you about the latest development, let us remind you that Israel has previously used Taylor Swift’s name for propaganda. In mid-October, the Israeli government took to Twitter and shared a picture of the singer from one of her Eras Tour concerts, captioned, “Taylor Swift’s #ErasTour body guard returned home to fight for his country. Hey @taylorswift13, we promise you’ll never find another like him. We love you Eran 🇮🇱❤️.” Eran had left the US to join the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) once the war broke out.

From praising Taylor Swift to mentioning Gigi Hadid and Angelina Jolie, scroll ahead to know what netizens have to say about the Eras Tour Movie screenings getting suspended in Israel.

Commenting on this news, one Redditor wrote, “I wonder if it’s just due to the unrest, and not genuine concern for Gaza.”

Another added, “Next up on Israeli propaganda: “Taylor Swift is a secret Hamas fighter” “Hamas propaganda found in the liner notes of 1989” “No evidence Swift existed until 2006”

A third noted, “while I do think there is something larger to be said about celebrity activism in general, I think Taylor Swift is the exception in this case because the state of Israel itself is using her to promote their propaganda and she has remained silent about it.”

A fourth user commented on the post, writing,” It’s the bare minimum but we will take it. I feel like a lot more celebrities would say something but they are scared. That is why Angelina Jolie will forever be the queen. Her post the other day was firm. Free Palestine 🇵🇸

Another, mentioning one of Taylor Swift’s besties, wrote, “I assume Gigi Hadid asked her to do this.”

One more commented, “If Taylor Swift shows any kind of support towards Palestine or even just a ceasefire, I’ll fucking eat my hat tbh I bet she’s the kind of friend who tells someone like the Hadids to not bring up sensitive subjects in conversation because it ruins everyone’s mood.”

Another Redditor wrote, “I’m glad she’s finally doing something and that it’s something tangible and i hope she actually says something outright considering Israel have used her name twice (at least) to spread their propaganda on social media but it’s really sad that even this is more than most of these useless politicians are doing.”

Check out the Reddit post here:

