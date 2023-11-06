One of Hollywood’s most celebrated actors, Robert Downey Jr, has seen highs of highs and lows of lows in his career, but what stayed constant in his life is his love for his wife, Susan Downey. But do you know how they met, how their relationship bloomed into a beautiful marriage, and how the Sherlock Holmes actor proposed to her? Well, scroll ahead to know about it.

There was a time when Robert Downey Jr was going through a tough phase when he was walking on the sobriety path after being a consumer of drugs and substances. Films like Gothika, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Zodiac, and Tropic Thunder were putting the actor on the map once again, but it can be stated safely that the Iron Man movie saved the actor, and with that, he turned around his career more significantly. But in life and in his work, it was the presence of a woman that made him stronger.

In one of the interviews with Harper’s Bazaar back in 2009, RDJ said, “Whatever I was hungry for when I met Susan, I couldn’t have known how much more satisfying what I got would be.” However, his wife Susan had a different take on the actor and shared, “I thought he was a brilliant actor, but it didn’t go beyond that. I saw him more like a professor or someone’s older brother. He’s this incredible amalgam of contradictory traits that is never boring. He’s completely eccentric but grounded. He’s someone who has lived so much life yet has almost a Peter Pan kind of never-grow-up quality.”

Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey had met each other during Gothika, where RDJ was roped in as the lead actor, and Susan was the producer of the film. And while her first impression of him was not so great, their relationship became so strong that they decided to get married. Once, talking about their first meeting, she had called him ‘interesting but weird’ in an interview.

After months of the film’s premiere, the couple started walking red carpets hand-in-hand, going public about their relationship. Soon, they got engaged, and in 2005, they got married.

While being on The Oprah Winfrey Show, RDJ shared how he proposed to her, and for once, it was not in his Iron Man style but more of with his personal touch, “It was her birthday and I wanted to get her before she turned 30, so I waited right before midnight, and I got her a bunch of stuff and then there was a ring. And she opened that, and I said … What did I say?” To this, Susan recalled and added, “‘I was wondering if, maybe, you’d wanna, like, be my wife one day.’”

Well, 18 years since then, Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey are one of the leading ‘IT’ couples in Hollywood. Don’t you think?

