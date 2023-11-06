Brie Larson, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming release, The Marvels, the sequel to her MCU movie Captain Marvel, shared her everyday skincare and makeup routine. The actress is known for serving minimalistic looks. And, amid all of the products that Brie talked about, what stood out among them was a lip mask. Yes, that’s right. Why? Well, because it’s pretty affordable and does its job satisfactorily. Scroll ahead to know more about it.

The winter days are near, and so the time to take care of our skin is. It’s that phase of the year when our lips remain chapped, and our skin becomes dry. But worry not; Brie‘s lip mask option is going to be the perfect pick for this colder season!

While detailing her everyday skincare routine and before applying her makeup, Brie Larson used Mario Badescu Lip Mask with Acai and Vanilla to Vogue. She even shared that she uses this lip mask before going to sleep as well. Now we know the secret behind Brie’s plumpy and shiny lips, and we can have it as well, as the product comes with a price tag of $10.

And not only Brie Larson but also Martha Stewart has often talked about Mario Badescu’s products. Once, Martha wrote in her Instagram handle praising the brand, “Did I mention amazing facials @mariobadescu for the last forty years.”

Now, coming back to Larson’s recommended lip mask. If you want to wake up with hydrated and plumpy lips, then you must cart this product right away. The consistency of the mask is jelly-like, which is thick enough to keep your lips moistened but light enough not to make you feel sticky. Mario Badescu’s lip mask consists of a lot of beneficial products, including botanical oils extracted from acai berries, which are rich in Vitamins C and A, Omega-3, Omega-6, and Omega-9 fatty acids.

Have perfect, plumpy, and hydrated lips this winter, like Brie Larson, by using this lip mask. What are you waiting for? Go and order yours!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more lifestyle news and updates.

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Allegedly Channeled Marilyn Monroe’s Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend Pink Dress At LACMA & Netizens Are Not Happy: “Kim Is So Unoriginal, Let MM Rest In Peace”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News