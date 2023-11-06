The LACMA Art+Film Gala was a star-studded night and every celeb turned up in their glamorous attires. From Jennifer Lopez to Salma Hayek, each star picked up their best outfits to hit the gala. Kim Kardashian was no behind in her fashion game as she allegedly channeled Marylin Monroe in a pink dress, a much similar one that the late actress wore in the iconic Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend. However, the dress is seemingly not fitting with netizens as they recently shared their views and called it “unoriginal.”

Kim Kardashian is among the most famous women on earth. She enjoys a massive following of over 364 million on Instagram and treats her fans with glimpses of her daily life. Something that is always on her feed is her stunning pictures.

For the LACMA Gala, the SKIMS founder wore a strapless, straight monochrome pink gown. It was coupled with a long train made of the same fabric. She flaunted her back through the dress and wore black gloves. For accessories, Kim Kardashian wore an elegant diamond necklace but ditched earrings. The Kardashians star tied her hair in a tight ponytail and flaunted her locks in a wet look.

Ever since Kim Kardashian’s pictures are out, they are making rounds on social media. Many Redditors have compared it to Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress from Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend and slammed Kim for copying the late actress.

A Redditor wrote, “Is this supposed to be a recreation of Marilyn Monroe’s “Diamonds are a girls best friend” dress?” while another wrote, “My first thought. Kim is so unoriginal, let MM rest in peace.”

A third called out Kim Kardashian’s 2022 Met Gala look when she wore Monroe’s vintage dress and wrote, “This would’ve been a better MET look than her attempt at Marilyn.” “This look is boring and unflattering. The same pulled-back hair and ill-fitting dress.”

Many also did not like her black gloves. One of them wrote, “The gloves are an excellent example of “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.’”

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: 10 Jaw-Dropping Jeremy Renner Performances Which Are Not Hawkeye/Avengers: From The Hurt Locker To ‘Batman’ Ben Affleck’s The Town – He Can Do A Lot More Than Marvel!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News