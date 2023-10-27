Hollywood star Kim Kardashian never misses a chance to make headlines with her social media gimmicks. The reality star, who’s grabbing headlines owing to her personal life, has launched a new product in her clothing company ‘SKIMS’ that has set social media on fire. The diva enjoys a massive fan following on social media and recently she took to her Instagram to share details about the same, and it’s sure to blow your mind. So, without further ado, let us tell you about it.

‘The Kardashians star is one of the most followed women celebrities on social media and has over 364 million followers on Instagram. Time and again, she sends her fans and followers into a tizzy as she shares photos and videos of her stunning self on the social media platform.

Recently, Kim Kardashian took Instagram by storm when she launched a bra. Well, it’s not just a bra, but it comes with an in-built n*pples. Yes, you heard that right! Calling it she ‘ultimate n*pple bra’, Kim shared glimpses of her new product on the web, and it has gone viral for all the expected reasons. Wearing a body-hugging suit, the reality star is seen flaunting her n*pple bra that she seems to have worn underneath the dress.

Kim Kardashian captioned the video, “THE ULTIMATE NIPPLE BRA. Perfect fullness with a built-in, faux nipple for shock factor – meet the newest innovation to our Ultimate Bra collection on Tuesday, October 31 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET. Join the waitlist for early access to shop. In addition to our investment in advancing carbon removal, SKIMS is proud to donate 10% of sales from our SKIMS Ultimate Nipple Bra, as a one-time donation, to @1percentftp – a global network with thousands of businesses and environmental organizations working together to support people and the planet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Reacting to the same a user wrote, “Yesss free the n*pples,” while another said, “THAT IS MARKETING BRAVO KIM.”

A third one wrote, “You lost me with this one.” While fourth one commented, “I’m obsessed with you because this is genius.”

The video has already over 1 million like while over 30K people have already dropped the comment.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian’s new ‘n*pple bra’? Do Let us know.

