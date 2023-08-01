Heidi and Spencer Pratt plan to “explore what’s happening off camera” on their new podcast.

The 36-year-old star and Spencer, 39, are set to co-host a new podcast called ‘Speidi’s 16th Minute’, and the celebrity duo have promised to dig the “dirt” from the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spencer told PEOPLE: “Heidi and I have always wanted to do a MasterClass on being famous. But since their people never call us back, we’re taking it to this podcast which will be both educational and free for you to listen to. A win for everyone! We can’t wait to share this with you!”

Heidi has promised to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at life in Hollywood.

She said: “We’ll explore what’s happening off camera and on reality TV, what’s happening outside the fame of a paparazzi photo and more from the side of Hollywood and entertainment that you don’t get to see.”

Meanwhile, Spencer previously claimed that the Kardashians have copied their blueprint for success.

The reality star – who appeared on ‘The Hills’ between 2007 and 2010 – claimed that The Kardashians enjoyed more success than them because they received more support from a TV network.

He told Esquire magazine: “I’m supposed to be Kim Kardashian.

“Watch all the early episodes of Kardashians. They copied everything Heidi and I did on ‘The Hills’. The only difference between us and the Kardashians, I’ve learned, is you’re only as famous as the media conglomerate bankrolling you.

“I didn’t understand that once Viacom wasn’t in the Heidi and Spencer business, it was a wrap on the visions I had for us and our success. Comcast didn’t unplug the Kardashians until last year.”

Must Read: Oppenheimer: Mysterious ‘Madman’ Tracked Down After He Being The Only One To Book The Front Row Ticket To Watch Christopher Nolan’s Film & IMAX Surprises Him With A Special Gift, Netizens React “Is He Alive?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News