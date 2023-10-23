Kim Kardashian left no stone unturned in making her 43rd birthday bash a crazy one. Apart from her mother and sisters, she invited all her friends at what seems to be an all-girls party. As she recently dropped some photos with her gang from the celebration, people could not help but notice the absence of Kourtney Kardashian. Amid the drama revolving around Kim and Kourtney, many had hilarious reactions to the latter not attending the party.

In the latest season of The Kardashians, Kim and Kourtney had a massive fight. While Kourt was already upset with Kim for allegedly stealing her thunder on her wedding, things escalated as the eldest sister got to know there was a WhatsApp group in which she was not added. The Poosh founder even revealed that none of her friends were in the grout. They even got into a physical fight in one of the episodes.

Kim Kardashian turned 43 on Friday, October 21. For her birthday bash, the SKIMS founder wore a stunning body-hugging red dress with ample cutouts. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of her party with her hundreds of millions of followers. While the first one saw Kim posing with Khloe Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall, and Kris Jenner.

As usual, all netizens noticed was Kourtney Kardashian’s absence in the photo and took the comment section for some hilarious reactions. We must mention that Kourt is pregnant with her and Travis Barker’s first child.

An Instagram user wrote, “But where is our sweet Kortney….. is she truly not part of the group chat??” while another penned, “Missing Kourt from your posts.”

A third one wrote, “Where is Kourt?”

“The Not Kourtney group chat,” a fourth one wrote.

For those who did not notice, Kim Kardashian revealed that Kourtney Kardashian is on bed rest amid her pregnancy. In the caption, Kim wrote, “So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn’t have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends. thank you for all the birthday love.” She added, “And Kourt I’m jumping in bed with you next week for our bed rest picnic.”

In her Instagram wish for Kim Kardashian, Kourtney wrote, “Happy happy birthday to my first sister @kimkardashian! Thank you for all those years of bossing you around and for actually listening to all of my crazy ideas. People think the fights they’ve seen on TV are bad if only they got to witness the hair-pulling, nail-digging ones from early high school. The joys of sisterhood. I love you deeply, forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy.”

