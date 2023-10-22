Angelina Jolie is a strong and independent personality who is not only a powerful star in the big bad world of Hollywood but is also a protective mother. In 2020, Jolie opened up about her white privilege while raising a Black child and children of color when discussing how the deadly pandemic affected the refugees. Jolie has been very active on the social front as she also made headlines in the same year for donating $1 million to feed the children affected by Coronavirus. Scroll down to know the details.

Angelina Jolie is currently in the middle of a messy custody battle of her kids with her former actor husband, Brad Pitt. It has been reported that she plans to drag the case until their twins Knox and Vivienne turn 18, which means there are still four more years to go. For the unversed, Jolie shares six kids with Pitt, namely, Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Vivienne and Knox.

Circling back to Angelina Jolie talking about her white privilege, according to Harper’s Bazaar UK, the actress in the interview stated, “A system that protects me but might not protect my daughter or any other man, woman or child in our country based on skin color is intolerable.” She continued, “We need to progress beyond sympathy and good intentions to laws and policies that actually address structural racism and impunity. Ending abuses in policing is just the start. It goes far beyond that, to all aspects of society, from our education system to our politics.”

The Maleficent star then spoke about the Black Lives Matter movement, sharing, “It feels like the world is waking up, and people are forcing a deeper reckoning within their societies. It is time to make changes in our laws and our institutions, listening to those who have been most affected and whose voices have been excluded.”

The Oscar-winning star added that the work needs to be done on both fronts i.e. at home and abroad. “But after almost two decades of international work, this pandemic and this moment in America has made me rethink the needs and suffering within my own country,” said Angelina Jolie.

She added, “I am focusing both globally and domestically, they are of course linked. There are more than 70 million people who have had to flee their homes worldwide because of war and persecution and there is racism and discrimination in America.”

When asked what advice she would give children about issues surrounding race and racism, Jolie replied, “To listen to those who are being oppressed and never assume to know.”

