Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne have been the closest of friends for years, but there have also been rumors of them dating each other thanks to them always cuddling and getting cozy during their outings. If this was not enough Selena and Cara left the Internet in shock after the two shared a steamy kiss on their show Only Murders in the Building. Cara later spilled the beans on the same. Scroll down to know what exactly she said.

Speaking of dating, Selena Gomez was recently linked to TikTok star Noah Beck. The gorgeous singer was spotted attending the Paris Fashion Week with the latter after enjoying a PSG soccer game with her friends Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Circling back to Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne’s passionate kiss in season two of Only Murders in the Building, according to Glamour, Cara stated, “It was just fun. Would anyone in the world not like to kiss Selena?” Fair enough! It was just hysterical.” The supermodel also added, “It’s just one of those things, especially when you know someone so well, it’s the comfortability and you kind of have fun with it.” Cara further shed light about kissing Selena on the show saying, “We never get to see each other as much because we’re so busy.”

Cara Delevingne continued, “So to be able to spend that much time with her, and also to be able to work with her, she’s just such an incredible person to work with whether I know her or not. She is brilliant, like, one of my favorite actors I’ve ever worked with.”

For the unversed, Cara came out as a pans*xual in 2020 and talking about her role in the show, she said, “For me to be able to get to play a queer role meant so much to me, and [Selena] knew that,” adding, “To represent that was really exciting.”

Their on-screen kiss was met with much criticism as it made a lot of viewers uncomfortable and awkward. Selena once addressed the same, explaining that her character Mabel “has been so repressed, s*xually. And not because she’s ashamed or anything but rather her trauma.”

Selena added, “She has great difficulty with intimacy with men and women etc. She’s really determined to stop those things from defining her. I really enjoyed exploring those nuances relating to her mental health.”

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne also raised quite a few eyebrows when the two cuddled on a yacht during the former’s 22nd birthday in 2014.

