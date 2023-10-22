Who could have thought that the release of Ahsoka would have the Star Wars fans rally like they did for the OG series? The popularity of the show spread so far and wide swiftly that it became a crown jewel for the studio in no time. Out of all the characters that made their debut in the show, Baylan Skoll, played by the late Ray Stevenson, became the most popular and mysterious. The mystery has kept the fans curious as he doesn’t want to be a Jedi, not a Sith, and no one knows his motives until the end of season one. What if he is about to rule?

For the unversed, if there are any, Star Wars is based on the concept of the Chosen One, a prophesied user of Force who can control and balance it. Anakin Skywalker, played by Hayden Christensen, is the Chosen One as per the prequel film trilogy. But it was always Mark Hamill as Luke who has stood steadfast to that title.

But now, what if we tell you that Ahsoka’d Baylan Skoll now has the potential to fill that void and become The Father? The fact that he walks between the light and the dark with motives that are beyond being a Jedi or a Sith, isn’t the theory possible? Read on to know everything you should know about this brain-numbing theory of the day.

As per Looper, on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the three gods of Mortis, who balanced the Force, were prominent. The Father is played by Lloyd Sherr, The Daughter is played by Adrienne Wilkinson, and the Son is played by Sam Witwer. While the daughter was light and the son represented dark, the father balanced the line between the two. But when he grows old, he chooses Matt Lanter’s Anakin Skywalker to take the position because he is the chosen one. But Anakin refuses the offer, and by the time he leaves Mortis, all their three human forms are killed.

Now, if you look at Ahsoka’s Baylan Skoll, he is the perfect candidate to take The Father’s place because he has already got what it takes. But the mystery now is whether the makers had always planned this, but late Ray Stevenson’s death served as a roadblock to the idea. We hope that this is not the last of Skoll that we have seen, and that he has a much bigger future in the Star Wars universe going ahead.

