RRR, which was recently all over the headlines for its song, ‘Naatu Naatu’ bagging Golden Globe for best original song and also being nominated for Oscars is undoubtedly a masterpiece. With the cast and amazing cinematography, the Indian movie has been loved all across the globe. With all that, we bet you didn’t notice one major character that was also a part of the MCU. Read on to find out!

Not only, it gained international accreditation, but it also gave tough competition to overseas movies. The movie, RRR was celebrated like a festival as it was a grand spectacle on the big screen. Along with that, it also had a connection with the Hollywood blockbuster franchise, Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the James Bond film, A View to a Kill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ray Stevenson, who played the role of lead antagonist in SS Rajamouli’s Oscar-nominated box office hit RRR has played Volstagg in Marvel’s Thor franchise. The Irish actor also played the lead role in Marvel’s 2008 movie, ‘Punisher: War Zone’. In RRR, Ray played the role of authoritative governor of Delhi during the British Raj of 1920.