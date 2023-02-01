RRR, which was recently all over the headlines for its song, ‘Naatu Naatu’ bagging Golden Globe for best original song and also being nominated for Oscars is undoubtedly a masterpiece. With the cast and amazing cinematography, the Indian movie has been loved all across the globe. With all that, we bet you didn’t notice one major character that was also a part of the MCU. Read on to find out!
Not only, it gained international accreditation, but it also gave tough competition to overseas movies. The movie, RRR was celebrated like a festival as it was a grand spectacle on the big screen. Along with that, it also had a connection with the Hollywood blockbuster franchise, Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the James Bond film, A View to a Kill.
Ray Stevenson, who played the role of lead antagonist in SS Rajamouli’s Oscar-nominated box office hit RRR has played Volstagg in Marvel’s Thor franchise. The Irish actor also played the lead role in Marvel’s 2008 movie, ‘Punisher: War Zone’. In RRR, Ray played the role of authoritative governor of Delhi during the British Raj of 1920.
On the other hand, the other James Bond actor that was in RRR was Alison Doody. The actress played the role of Bond girl in Roger Moore’s Bond movie, ‘A View to a Kill’. The actress was titled the youngest girl to play the role of a Bond girl (Jenny Flex) in a James Gunn movie in 1985. Along with the Bond movie, she also featured in Harrison Ford starrer Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.
Before the filming of RRR began, Alison posted a photo along with Ray Stevenson from the film sets with the caption, “Scott and Lady Scott on set” as she played the role of Mrs. Scott.
As RRR is triumphing all over the world, many are asking for its sequel. While there has been no update about it, let us know what do you think about it.
