James Gunn revealed his plans for the DCU and shed some light on the rumors of Aquaman actor Jason Momoa taking on the role of Lobo. In the past, Jason Momoa has teased on numerous occasions that he might leave the character of Aquaman and will join the new DCU slate as Lobo. However, the recent comments by the DC co-boss, James Gunn have left fans confused.

James Gunn made clear that actors from the previous cinematic universe helmed by Zack Snyder will fit into his new creative direction with DCU. With the comments, it is quite clear that Jason Momoa will not be hanging up his trident yet. But, it seems like there are no official announcements on Lobo as of now. Read on to find out what the DC Bosses have to say about Jason Momoa.

In the past, Jason Momoa also shared a story on his social media where he teased amazing future projects with James Gunn and Peter Safran. While reacting to the future of Momoa’s fate in the DCU, Safran said, “Jason always saw Aquaman as a trilogy in his own mind.”.

James Gunn added to the statement and debunked the rumors by saying, “But he also loves Lobo. He’s been very clear about that, too. He’s never gonna play two characters, but no decision has been made.” Gunn also added, “We’ll figure it out after Aquaman 2“, which can be speculated that there are chances that we might get to see Jason Momoa taking on a new DC role as the intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo.

In another interview with Variety, the Aquaman actor talked about his plans with James Gunn and Peter Safran. “We have a special relationship… I wish I could say more. I’ll always be Aquaman, and there’s a lot of evolution for that. So I’m not going anywhere, and it’s very exciting,” said Jason Momoa.

