Jason Momoa has been making headlines recently with his interviews, where he is giving out interesting details about his upcoming DC movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Previously he teased about the future of his character, and now he has given out some more interesting details about his film. Things changed drastically with the appointment of James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new heads of the Studios. The biggest change that completely disheartened the fans was the exit of Henry Cavill.

There had been a rumour going on that Michael Keaton’s Batman will be having a cameo in Momoa’s Aquaman 2. However, the rumours got snubbed soon enough, up until this recent interview with Jason, where he teased something quite interesting.

Jason Momoa attended the 2023 Sundance Film Festival to support a documentary film, “Deep Rising”, where he lent his voice as the narrator spoke to The Wrap. In that interview, he was asked about what it was like to work with Michael Keaton as Batman. Momoa bashfully replied, “I shot with a couple of different Batmans, but you just don’t know what’s going on, and we’ll see what the end product is.” The Aquaman actor met with James Gunn and Peter Safran a few days back, where they discussed the future of the Atlantian.

It was also teased earlier that Jason Momoa’s Aquaman will be appearing for the last time in this sequel. However, Momoa is not going anywhere; he will just jump ships and might end up playing yet another Dc character Lobo. Addressing that, he told The Wrap, “[I’m feeling] really f—king good. Aquaman’s not going anywhere, so it’s alright. Everything’s gonna be good, we’re still here, and then I might be dipping into some other things too.”

He also revealed that the drumming octopus from the first Aquaman would be returning in the sequel as well. Talking about that, Jason Momoa said, “Oh yeah. He’ll be back alright.” “But it’s hilarious. It’s wonderful. You’re gonna love it. This moment, I want you to remember that you asked me. It might be one of the funniest moments of the whole movie.”

Jason Momoa starring Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, will be released on 25th December this year.

