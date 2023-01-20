Jason Momoa, DCU’s Aquaman has been vocal about upcoming DC projects, and fans are eagerly waiting for DC’s new plans for upcoming movies. As there have been rumors about Jason Momoa will not be playing Aquaman in the future, many believe he will be involved in a Lobo project. The Aquaman actor could not keep his excitement and talked about “great news” he just got from DC Studios. Read on to find out what it could be!

The pop culture world has been waiting for James Gunn and Peter Safran to announce their upcoming plans for the DC universe. While one of the main characters, Superman has been scrapped from their list, we wonder which character they will introduce. However, the Aquaman actor posted on his social media that he had recently received some great news from Warner Bros. regarding his future in the DCU. Will it be the introduction of ‘Lobo’ into the DCU, read on to find out.

While sharing his video of himself bursting with excitement on Instagram, Jason Momoa says, “Four years again. It’s a mystery, baby. I’ve got some really good news. Great news with Warner Bros. Amazing. Wish I could tell you, but here it is. Peter, I love you. James, I love you. David. Okay. To the future, to the future.”

Additionally, there have been rumors that the Aquaman franchise might come to an end after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Jason Momoa did not offer many details about his upcoming project but his excitement hints that something big is going to happen. The video has been viral on social media platforms raising speculations that Jason would be bringing Lobo to the big screen.

Back in November 2022, Jason Momoa teased that he is working on a mystery DC project with James Gunn. So far, Gunn has only announced that he is working on Superman reboot project and nothing much has been revealed about the other DCU projects. On the other hand, Jason Momoa will be seen opposite Amber Heard in the upcoming sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Let us know what do you think about it, do you think Jason Momoa will play ‘Lobo’ in the DCU?

