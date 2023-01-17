The carpets are being laid for the audience to enter Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The studio that wrapped up phase 4 in November is busy shaping a future with some of the top-bracket Hollywood stars and many new faces. Amid all the buzz about new projects several actors who are yet to be bitten by the MCU bug have been speculated. Be it Henry Cavill, Daniel Craig, Tom Cruise, Keanu Reeves, and more. In all those names there is also Jason Momoa and now it looks like Aquaman is in the final talks to play a secret part.

For the unversed, Jason has entered the world of superheroes through the DCU camp. The actor has successfully played Arthur Curry in the Aquaman franchise making it the highest-earning solo DCU movie. Now he gears up for the release of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. Reports have also claimed that James Gunn and his co-boss Peter Safran have some very illustrious plans for him too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But while all of that is waiting at the DCU realm, seems like Jason Momoa has decided to also try his luck in the MCU and be one of those stars who balances both the loggerhead universes. Reports now claim that the Game Of Thrones alumni is in final talks and below is everything you need to know about this most exciting update of the day.

As per a Giant Freakin Robot report, Marvel studio heads are in the final stages of conversation with Jason Momoa to rope him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The part as per the report is very secret and is kept tightly under the wraps with no one having an idea other than the people involved in the casting process. While there is no confirmation, the speculation is strong.

However, in the past when it was speculated that Jason Momoa was being eyed by the MCU bosses, it was said he was going to play The Thing in Fantastic Four. Considering Marvel’s first family is about to make their way into the new timeline, the cast will be a spectacular one and Momoa fits the bill. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Marvel Trivia #20: ‘Spider-Man’ Tom Holland aka Peter Parker Was Bitten By A Radioactive Spider Created By ‘Iron-Man’ Robert Downey Jr’s Stark Industries? A New Fan Theory Will Blow Your Mind & Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News