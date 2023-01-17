Recently, Miley Cyrus dropped her new single ‘Flowers’. The self-love anthem lyrics talked about her failed marriage and the song was all about Miley becoming the new version of herself. Cyrus teased the release of her single by putting up billboards across the major cities.

Many people believed that Cyrus’ single was all about Liam Hemsworth as the song directly references moments from their marriage and serves self–love anthem. After Miley dropped her much-awaited single Flowers, Liam Hemsworth was spotted for the first time at Sydney airport. He was spotted catching a flight with Gabriella Brooks.

According to a Page Six report, Liam Hemsworth was spotted for the first time after the release of Miley Cyrus’ new single at Sydney airport along with his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks. He was dressed casually in gray T-shirt, green slacks, and converse sneakers. The Hunger Games actor donned sunglasses. Hemsworth and Brooks attempted to stay under the radar as they made their way through an airport in Sydney, Australia.

For the unversed, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus got married in the year 2018 and the couple parted ways in 2020. Hemsworth and Brooks started dating soon after Liam’s divorce finalised with Cyrus. Interestingly, Miley dropped her single on the occasion of Liam Hemsworth. Last week, Gabriella Brooks also shared a sweet note for his boyfriend Liam on his birthday. “It’s Liam day”, the model captioned.

The Wrecking Ball singer Miley Cyrus and Hemsworth started seeing each other after meeting on the sets, ‘The Last Song’ in 2009. Cyrus later revealed that she lost her virginity to Liam when she was 16. The exes secretly tied the knot in 2018 but less than a year later, Miley revealed that the couple is parting ways. Days later, they filed a divorce and officially separated in 2020.

The new single of Miley Cyrus is all about self-love and being the new version of herself. If you haven’t yet watched it, take a look here:

