Henry Cavill is one of the most loved actors but he has been a part of many controversies over the years. From his relationships to controversial tweets on the #Metoo movement, the actor has made headlines in past for the wrong reasons as well.

Henry is known for his unfiltered interviews and he never shies away from speaking his mind. In fact, the Superman actor is loved for his unapologetic opinions but sometimes they land him in a trouble. However, the actor revealed that he auditioned for James Bond in 2005 but was told he is too chubby to play the role. Well, maintaining a screen-ready physique can be brutal at times. Scroll down to read this throwback story.

According to The Sun report, actor Henry Cavill once recalled his experience of meeting the Casino Royale director and revealed that the meeting didn’t go well as planned. The actor said, I probably could have prepared better. I remember the director saying, Looking a little chubby there, Henry. I didn’t know how to train or diet. And I am glad Martin said something because I respond well to the truth. It helps me better.” Basically, he lost his role to Daniel Craig because apparently, he was out of shape.

However, as per reports, Henry once said that he wasn’t ready for the part and went on to add, “I probably wasn’t ready at that time and I think Daniel did an incredible job over the past movies, so I am happy that they made that choice.”

Also, not being able to play James Bond didn’t affect Henry Cavill’s career as he went on to play Superman in 2013. Looking back, Henry has no regrets since Superman was a game-changer for him.

