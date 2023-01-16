James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water completes a month at the box office today and is just inches away from entering the $2 billion club globally. While the epic science fiction film is said to have accumulated an estimated $1.894 billion at the worldwide box office till Sunday, the film’s director-writer-producer has now revealed some details about Avatar 3.

You read that right. While interacting with the publications on the red carpet of the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, Cameron revealed some titbits of what fans can expect from the next film and more. Read the exciting deets below.

While interacting with a Deadline correspondent on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet, Avatar director James Cameron opened up about the third film. Revealing what fans can expect from Avatar 3, the filmmaker said it will introduce the world to two new cultures in Pandora as well as the element of fire.

Talking about these additions to Avatar 3, James Cameron said, “Fire has a symbolic purpose in the film and there’s a culture that is specifically around that concept. That’s probably saying too much as we speak.”

He continued, “You’re going to meet two completely new cultures in the next film. We met the Omaticaya, we met the Metkayina, and you’re going to meet two new cultures in the next film, and it kind of rove a little more freely around the world of Pandora to different places.” James’ wife Suzy Amis stepped in and said, “You need a very secure seatbelt,” to which Cameron added, “It’s a rocket sled.”

Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver in pivotal roles, the first film was released in 2009 and the second in 2022. The 2009 film dealt with humans colonizing Pandora to mine the valuable mineral unobtanium and threatening the existence of a local tribe of Na’vi people. Avatar: The Way of Water took forward the story and focused on Na’vi Jake Sully (Worthington) and his family as they are once more under human threat and seek refuge with the Metkayina clan of Pandora.

