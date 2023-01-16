Zoe Saldana has been involved with huge projects, including James Cameron’s Avatar, Marvel, and Star Trek. She is one of the rare actresses in Hollywood who has starred in billion-dollar blockbusters. However, there was a time when Zoe shared that she was tired of being a part of and juggling ‘billion-dollar’ franchises. But now, in a recent conversation stated she would love to feature in more Avatar movies, which has currently become a money-making franchise. Read on to know more!

In a recent interview, Zoe shared that James Cameron didn’t need to convince her to be a part of Avatar. James brought back his Pandora world of Avatar after 13 years with Avatar: The Way of Water, and since then, it has been leading every headline.

In a conversation with The Wrap, Zoe Saldana shared that even if James Cameron would have said there will be 60 movies under the Avatar franchise she would have done it and said, “No. He could have said 60 movies, and I would’ve been like, “Done. Where’s the pen in the paper and I’ll sign right here. Done.”

Talking about the time James Cameron had a vision of making an Avatar sequel, Zoe Saldana shared, “I think when we were shooting the first “Avatar.” It was more, “When I grow up I’m going to do this,” that kind of essence, which was quite endearing. It’s like, “Well, if this movie does well, and we prove this concept, I have so many ideas for what we’re going to do in Pandora.” And that was very promising. Never in a million years could we have imagined the reception that “Avatar” was going to have. So in 2013, I think at the premiere or during award season, Jim’s like, “Oh yeah, we’re going to totally go back.”

Well, this statement came as rather a shocker as Zoe Saldana had revealed in a previous interview with Women’s Wear Daily that she is tired of juggling between the billion-dollar franchises and her personal life. And even if she knew she had to go to practice or go to a session for a particular character, she just wanted to go out with her friends, family and kids.

Well, we all come across dilemmas in our life where we don’t understand what to prioritize more family or work. But it seems Zoe Saldana has managed it pretty well. Now, she will be next seen in Guardian of the Galaxy 3 as Gamora. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know!

