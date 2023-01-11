American actress Zoe Saldana is riding high on her recent blockbuster film Avatar: The Way of Water, a sequel to the 2009 film Avatar, which took the box office around the world by storm. James Cameron’s directorial sci-fi film is being hailed as one of the cinematic masterpieces now.

Saldana is also well-known for playing the role of Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Guardians of the Galaxy (2014). Apart from films, she is also known for speaking her mind without mincing her words. She once even spoke about her favourite s*x position unfiltered.

Zoe Saldana appeared on The Conversation With Amanda de Cadenet wherein she dished out details on her favorite way to get down and dirty. She even went into specifics about her favorite “phenomenal” bedroom pose.

As reported by Fox News, the Avatar 2 actress said, “I like missionary and I like being on my knees too. And I love being on top … I love doggy-style or standing up. I have to say, for a long time I was a bit lazy so I didn’t like to be on top, but I’m really digging it.” She then added she has “found things that work…because I have really long legs, you just make them sit or lay on a pillow, or two pillows, that way they’re like a little elevated, so I won’t be so, like, doing a split because my legs are really long.”

At the time of her appearance on the show, Zoe Saldana was dating Italian artist Marco Perego. She also clarified that she doesn’t let who she is dating or anything else define her. “I’m not defined by sex, I’m not defined by race, I’m not defined by nationality, I’m Zoe. I know who I am. I love who I am. I like what I do, and I like how I do it. I like my mistakes and I like the pace at which I learn from my mistakes.”

