Their latest release ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has made a whopping Rs 235 crore in its one week of release in India; actors Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington, who have reprised their roles in the James Cameron movie, spoke about the pressures they faced while shooting the film.

For ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’, which is a sequel to 2002 film ‘Avatar’, the actors had to undergo intense training for swimming underwater and deep sea diving.

Talking about how much is too much for an actor to invest in a role, Sam told IANS with a laugh: “I am up for anything.”

Zoe Saldana, however, feels it “depends on an actor.”

“I think it depends on just the level of demand that a role or project requires. I love having a limitless amount of resources accessible to me, anything I may need to just help me just so that I am immersed and character as best as I can. I feel the only challenge I am facing is just mortality… You’re not as fast in your 40s as you were in your late 20s. So, that becomes a very difficult reality to face and then you make those adjustments.

What about the pressures they faced while shooting for the film Avatar: The Way Of Water?

Zoe Saldana said: “I think the pressure that I felt was the new training we sort of required for the sequel which is to perform underwater that was something we had never done in the first movie but we knew that Jam (James Cameron) was always going to meddle with capturing water at some point and incorporating in the whole journey of Avatar.”

She added: “So, training for that, free diving was definitely nerve-wracking but once we went through the process it became a really exhilarating journey.”

