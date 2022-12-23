James Cameron’s Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way Of Water, has been enjoying the audience’s love at the box office, and the director no doubt is all ecstatic and proud of his creation. The director has put in all his efforts once again, rather more than the last time to create this world-class spectacle. The movie picks up from where it ended thirteen years back, and alongside the old cast, Cameron includes some new faces in his latest release, with Kate Winslet being one of them. Her character exuded power, and the way her character was written has even made Cameron boast about it.

Kate worked with Cameron in Titanic in 1997, which won eleven Oscars, and now she is back with the director as the spiritual leader of the Metkayina clan, who resides in the coastal area. Her character’s name is Ronal; she is a warrior in her tribe and has also been portrayed as having the abilities of a natural leader; her husband, Tonowari, is the leader of their clan.

Not only that Kate’s Ronal has been shown to be pregnant throughout the film, but in spite of that, she is fierce and does not back out to stand against the humans who come to hurt her people. In the context of that, James Cameron claimed that it is one of the finest representations of women’s empowerment shown on screen and is far more effective than superheroes like Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel.

In a recent interaction with Robert Rodriguez on Variety, James Cameron said, “But what is such a big part of a woman’s life that we, as men, don’t experience? And I thought, ‘Well, if you’re really going to go all the way down the rabbit hole of female empowerment, let’s have a female warrior who’s six months pregnant in battle’. I thought, ‘let’s take the real boundaries off’. To me, it was the last bastion that you don’t see. Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel- all these other amazing women come up, but they’re not moms, and they’re not pregnant while they’re fighting evil.”

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water was released on 16th December and has been going well, and people are in awe of the visuals of the film. Have you watched Avatar: The Way of Water yet? Tell us in the comment section!

