At this given point, no one can guess what plans Kevin Feige has for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. None of the big wig entries happening to the realm can be surprising because all of the biggest names in the business are already speculated to be in contention to play some of the other characters. Like really, who could have even in the best dreams thought Olivia Colman and Harrison Ford would join the MCU? One such rumoured name during Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness was also James Bond fame Daniel Craig.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness was an extravaganza of a movie with numerous characters making their way into the MCU including the Fantastic Four and many more. The movie was the second sneak peek into the multiverse after Spider-Man No Way Home and was headlined by Benedict Cumberbatch with Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda aka Scarlett Witch. But did you know Craig was rumoured to be a part?

Yes, you read that right. Ex-James Bond Daniel Craig was rumoured to be joining the MCU with Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. But the movie did not feature the actor and the new rumours were ignited in no time. Turns out the Glass Onion star now wants to talk about the same and debunk every bit of it. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

After Daniel Craig did not appear in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, it was said that he did shoot for the part and it was cut out from the movie. Later the reports claimed that he will be playing Thor’s brother Balder The Brave in Thor: Love And Thunder, and that was also just a false hope. Craig now talking to BBC Radio 1 has debunked all these rumours and revealed he was never involved in both the movies.

Daniel Craig said, “It’s all rumor. I mean, I don’t know where these things come from… There’s a lot of lockdown craziness.” This means he was never in the game at all. Now how much of this is true only both the parties involved can tell. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

