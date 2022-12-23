The craze around Avatar: The Way Of Water has barely faded even almost two weeks after its Magnum opus release. The movie is the second instalment in the franchise that gave the world the highest-earning movie of all time and managed to create a buzz that transcended borders and spread across the world. Now it runs in the theatres with the audience still pouring in. But looks like not all is well at the box office for The Way Of Water which has managed to break several records but is yet to touch the self-set benchmark.

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar 2 was one of the most anticipated movies across the globe for the past couple of years. The craze ended up in the world estimating the monstrous numbers that the movie would do when it releases. But now it looks like it has not managed to touch the milestone and that has reportedly resulted in the drop in Disney’s stocks.

Yes, you heard that right. Disney Stocks have seen a drop by $5 in the released weekend of the movie. As per the reports making rounds on the Internet, this could also be because Avatar: The Way Of Water not performing as per the estimations in the opening weekend. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per Screenrant, following the release of Avatar: The Way Of Water, Disney stock saw a reverse effect as it dropped from $90.04 per share at the beginning of the weekend to close at $85.76. These were the numbers on December 19. The reason is said to be The Way Of Water not bringing in the collection as it was expected. The movie was projected to earn $525 million in the first weekend. But the movie finally grossed $441441 million which is a large margin from the expected sum.

However, Disney’s stock has now recovered slightly, as it currently stands at $86.67 but it’s still pretty close to the 52-week low of $84.69. Comparatively, Disney stock’s 52-week high is $160.32. Meanwhile, James Cameron has already confirmed the next three instalments in the franchise after Avatar: The Way Of Water. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

