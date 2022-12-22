Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Day 7 (Early Trends): James Cameron’s science fiction drama is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The film has been ringing cash registers ever since it was released worldwide on December 16.

The film, which is the sequel to the 2009 film Avatar, opened at 40.50 crores at the box office making it the second-biggest Hollywood opener of all time in India. Avatar 2 crossed the 100-crore mark within three days. So far the film collected 177 crores.

As per early trends coming in, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water earned 13-14 Crores on Thursday. It is expected to pick up again over the weekend. The total collection would now stand around 190-191 crores in a seven-day theatrical run at the box office.

Going by pace, Avatar 2 is likely to cross the 200-crore mark this week and continue to shatter all box office records.

As Avatar: The Way of Water continues to play in theaters around the world, it has clearly made a major impact on the film industry. Its impressive box office numbers and widespread acclaim are a testament to the visually stunning and immersive cinematic experience, James Cameron had promised.

James Cameron‘s film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet. The film follows Jake Sully and Neytiri as they take on an ancient threat that forces them to fight against humans.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

