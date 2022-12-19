It’s turning out to be one huge show for Avatar: The Way of Water. The film is creating havoc at the Indian box office with massive all around response across the country. After taking a huge opening of 41 crores on Friday, it went on to have fantabulous collections on Saturday and Sunday as well, hence resulting in a massive haul of 129 crores.

So far, in the history of Hollywood releases in India, there is only one movie which has scored a century in its opening weekend itself – Avengers: Endgame. That record of 157.20 crores stays and would need something really special to be broken. However, there was a huge distance between that film and its prequel Avengers: Infinity War [94.30 crores] which has been bridged by Avatar: The Way of Water. The good part is that its collections are closer to Avengers: End Game than Avengers: Infinity War, which means biggies are getting closer to the top.

Advertisement

Here is a look at the Top-10 biggest weekend/first three day collections of Hollywood biggies in India:

Avengers: End Game – 157.20 crores

Avatar: The Way of Water – 129 crores

Avengers: Infinity War – 94.30 crores

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 79.50 crores

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 79.14 crores

The Lion King – 54.75 crores

Fast and the Furious 7 – 50.11 crores

Thor: Love and Thunder – 46.40 crores

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw – 42.90 crores

Advertisement

Captain Marvel – 40.71 crores

As can be seen, while Hollywood is definitely making inroads, there is still a lot that yet needs to be done. Reason being that there are more Hindi films that have scored a century in their first weekend/first three days when compared to Hollywood. While there are 14 Hindi releases that have done that (right from KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi] to War), from Hollywood there are only two so far.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Avatar: The Way Of Water: A Man In Andhra Pradesh Dies Of Heart Attack While Watching The James Cameron Masterpiece

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News