It’s a slow but steady movement ahead for Bhediya. A film which could well have marched its way into the 100 Crore Club if for the massive challenge that it faced from Drishyam 2 which was running riot in the second week as well when it released, the Amar Kaushik directed creature comedy has managed to live on for another week. Even though Avatar: The Way of Water has conquered the box office in a very big way by collecting over 130 crores, Bhediya is finding some sort of audiences with around 1 crore more coming in.

As a result, the film has now inched a little ahead of the 65 crores mark. The film may have collected perhaps 50 lakhs more but then with the James Cameron directed sci-fi action drama capturing the imagination of the audiences in a very big way, there is hardly any respite for the Varun Dhawan led film. This isn’t all as Drishyam 2 still stays on to come in the way of the film and this weekend too it brought in around 5 crores more, which resulted in Bhediya being the third choice for the audience.

That said, it has at least managed to hang in there unlike many other films which didn’t even hold any breath once after their arrival (and rejection). In case of Bhediya, it has fought it out and though the results are nowhere close to being optimal, the buzz around it has remained at least that much which would allow it to gain some good visibility on its OTT arrival.

