Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn has been phenomenal in its box office run. Not just in India but the film has turned out to be a big commercial success in overseas territories too. At the worldwide box office, the collection is already past the 300 crore mark. Now, in the latest development, the film has crossed the lifetime of Golmaal Again and Good Newwz.

For those who don’t know, for Ajay, the Drishyam sequel is his third film to cross the 300 crore mark globally. Golmaal Again and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior are the other two. While Tanhaji is out of sight now, the film has managed to cross Golmaal Again to become Ajay’s second highest-grosser globally.

So far, Drishyam 2 has made 218.79 crores at the Indian box office, which equals to 258.17 crores gross. In overseas, it has made 54 crores gross so far, thus taking the worldwide tally to 312.17 crores gross in 30 days. With this, it has crossed Golmaal Again’s 310.67 crores gross and Good Newwz’s 311.27 crores gross.

Soon, Drishyam 2 will be surpassing Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (316.61 crores gross) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (318 crores gross) on the list of highest-grossing Hindi films at the worldwide box office. To know more, visit ‘Worldwide 200 Crores+’ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Drishyam 2 will continue to add good numbers till this Friday. Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus is expected to put a break to the film’s glorious theatrical run in India. Let’s see how it fares post this Friday!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

