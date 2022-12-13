As we’re moving closer to the end of 2022, the duo of Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty is all set to entertain us with their Cirkus. The film, as expected, features Shetty’s beloved supporting cast. However, the trailer which was released a few days back received a mixed response from viewers. Will it cause any dent in the film’s day 1 performance at the box office? Let’s discuss it below.

Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars Pooja Hedge, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and Rohit Shetty’s favourites like Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari and many others. This entire cast is enough to bring the audience to theatres when the film arrives on 23rd December.

Speaking about Cirkus’ trailer, it fetched mixed responses from the audience. Unlike Simmba, this time Ranveer Singh didn’t shine as much as we were expecting. Yes, it did give a feel of comedy of errors but Rohit Shetty’s highlight fun moments were missing. But we think such a reception won’t cause any impact on opening day.

Rohit Shetty has a loyal massive following among family audiences and Cirkus will definitely attract them to theatres. The main concern is Avatar 2, which is expected to take the Indian box office by storm when it releases prior to Ranveer’s film. Still, it is expected to rake in between 17-20 crores on day 1 at the box office. This gives it a chance to even touch or go past Simmba‘s day 1 of 20.72 crores if the word of mouth is good.

What do you think, how much will Cirkus make it on its day 1? Share with us through comments.

