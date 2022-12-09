Rohit Shetty, post the release of the trailer of his upcoming film Cirkus has been dropping some bombs on his fans. After revealing the connection of this Ranveer Singh starrer film to his hit franchise Golmaal, he went on to announce that the third sequel of Singham will feature Deepika Padukone as the lady cop. DP and Rohit did Chennai Express before, which featured Shah Rukh Khan opposite her.

On Thursday, at the song launch event of Cirkus, Shetty made the announcement of his collaboration with Deepika, and as soon as that happened, an old video of Katrina Kaif surfaced on the internet where she possibly auditioned to be a cop in Rohit’s next.

Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh can be seen having fun in this video clip that has been posted on Reddit by BollyBlindsNGossip with the caption, “throwback: when Katrina Kaif asked Rohit Shetty to make a film on lady cop and gave audition for it”. Let’s be honest Kat is adorable but her acting skills are quite doubtful and like always the internet does not fail to point out the flaws.

As soon as the video surfaced, netizens started commenting on her acting chops, saying things like, “This clip is the reason why Shetty choose Deepika. Fair audition.” Another user commented, “I would imagine the 20-year career history of Ms. Kaif would have already helped Rohit Shetty make that decision”, or when another said, “Uske liye katto ji acting bhi thodi ani chahiye..jo ki aap ke paas filhal to nahi hai”. One even took a dig at the Deepika-Ranbir-Katrina love triangle by sayng, “Tune mera boyfriend churaya , main teri films churati hu -DP”.

This throwback was more cringe than fun, and it was painful to see this again. The video clip is a part of Ranveer Singh’s show The Big Picture which aired on Colors TV, and as for Katrina Kaif, she is happily celebrating her one-year marriage anniversary with Vicky Kaushal.

Talking about Rohit Shetty’s Singham, the second part had Kareena Kapoor Khan, and with Deepika’s inclusion in the franchise has raised the question, will Kareena be replaced from it? Currently, Shetty is busy promoting his film, Cirkus, which will be released on 23rd December!

